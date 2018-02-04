Local pizza shops step up their game for Super Bowl Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The final football game of the season is a popular occasion for parties and good eats. According to Forbes Magazine, 12 million pizzas and over 1 billion chicken wings will be eaten on Sunday during the big game.

At Minsky's Pizza on 51st & Main managers said they are well prepared for the big game day rush. They had a full staff of cooks, waitresses, hostess and delivery drivers on hand to handle all of the orders.

“We will probably be about three times as busy as we usually are on Sunday,” said Sam Neenan, Kitchen Lead Cook.

The last football game of the season brings with it a different type of business for pizza joints.

“The thing about the Super Bowl is that a lot of people stay home so it’s much busier for delivery. Not as many people want to come and eat in the restaurants,” said Minsky’s General Manager Nathan Green.

Managers at this store expect to complete at least 350 pizza deliveries by the end of the day. Because of the high demand for pizza and wings people may experience longer wait times when ordering delivery.

“People need to know that everyone wants pizza and wings for their football party and not everyone can get them right at 5 o’clock,” said Green.