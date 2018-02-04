Loud protests, no major incidents at Lawrence rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Hundreds took to Massachusetts St. in Lawrence on Saturday in protest of a Facebook Event called “Drag The Flag March.”

According to KSNT reporter Willis Scott, the original event never happened, but another event, “Defend Our Flag,” was created in response - and protesters came out to counter-protest this event.

“Defend Our Flag” organizers said they’re protesting to defend the United States Flag. Confederate flags could be seen in the area, but “Defend Our Flag” denied the event was a white nationalist rally. Counter-protestors argued that the Confederate flag is a symbolism of racism and hate.

Lawrence Police said the protests largely remained non-violent, but that one arrest was made and one person received a citation. Both sides did agree that the nation is more divided now than at any other time in recent history.