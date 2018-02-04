Two dead, dozens hurt in SC Amtrak crash

CAYCE, S.C. — Two people were killed in a crash involving a freight train and an Amtrak passenger train headed to Miami early Sunday in South Carolina, authorities said. In addition to the fatalities, at least 70 people were wounded, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.

Amtrak Train 91 collided with a CSX freight train at about 2:35 a.m. in Cayce. The lead engine and some passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement. The train was traveling between New York and Miami, and had 139 passengers and eight crew members, it added.

Much closer picture of the train crash in South Carolina this morning. @thestate #sctweets pic.twitter.com/a11DwtNYjB — Maayan Schechter (@MaayanSchechter) February 4, 2018

Derek Pettaway was a passenger in one of the train’s rear cars, headed for Orlando, he told CNN on Sunday morning. He was awoken by the impact, and the crew came through the cars “really quickly” and got everybody off the train.

“Nobody was panicking,” Pettaway said. “I think people were more in shock than anything else.”

Pettaway was discharged from a hospital with minor whiplash, he said. From there, he went to a shelter for passengers who didn’t suffer serious injuries at Pine Ridge Middle School.