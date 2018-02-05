18th & Vine liquor licenses requiring church approvals may soon change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Restaurants and taverns that want to open in the Jazz District may soon be able to request a liquor license without getting approval from nearby churches or schools.

The city's alcohol beverage advisory group approved the change Monday.

Some say removing this restriction on liquor sales is important for redeveloping the 18th and Vine entertainment area.

The city is spending $27-million in the Jazz District on improvements designed to attract private investors.

But some developers who've wanted to open restaurants or taverns have been stymied by a nearby church's opposition to their plans to sell alcohol.

Under current city ordinance a business that wants to sell liquor by the drink must get permission from any church or school within 300 feet.

Supporters of the change say one church near 18th and Vine refuses to approve any liquor application, and that's preventing progress in the entertainment district.

"The change doesn’t prevent them (churches, schools) from organizing opposition against any sort of consent they may have," said Councilman Jermaine Reed who is sponsoring the amended ordinance. "We want to be as forthcoming as we can and hear from all sides, but we also want to be able to move a very authentic piece of Kansas City history and entertainment area forward."

Supporters of the current code say it protects children in a family friendly area like 18th and Vine, where the Youth Baseball Academy is right next door.

"We have a huge facility coming in down there with the ballfields," said Jean Helene Davis, a neighborhood representative of Violence Free KC. "I don’t want the children to be able to have the influence of all the alcohol right at the ballfields. Let them have their wonderful restaurants that happen to serve alcohol, it’s not their focus. The package stores, and the taverns and the liquor by the drink. Their focus is pushing alcohol."

The advisory committee approved the change, saying those nearby can still fight any liquor license application. The change merely prevents an applicant from automatically being rejected by the city for not having approval of a church or school. The city council still must approve this proposed change.