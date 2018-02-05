At least 10 percent of students at 10 Johnson County schools recently out sick from the flu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- A lot of students in Johnson County are getting some days off, but it's not what you think.

The flu is reaching new levels and keeping them home.

The Johnson County Health Department reports 10 schools had at least 10 percent of students absent from classes last week.

That includes four schools in the Olathe School District. The school district reports those numbers are dropping.

This year's strain is proving to be worse than previous years.

Nancy Tausz with the Johnson County Health Department said they aren't seeing a drop in cases, and the number of reports could go up.

In some cases, those finding themselves with the flu even got their flu shot.

"It’s maybe half and half, a little less than half that have not had a shot, but again, it’s not too late to get a flu shot. It should decrease severity if you do get the flu," Tausz said.

Tausz said if you do have a child who is sick, make sure they are washing their hands and don't sent them back to school until they have been fever-free for 24 hours.