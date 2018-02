× KCK firefighters respond to house fire, find body inside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kan., were called to assist with a house fire Sunday night after firefighters found a body.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at 15th and Rowland around 11:30 p.m.

Chief Zeigler said details surrounding the victim’s death were not immediately available.

Officers assisting with a house fire at 15th & Rowland. A body was found in the residence, unknown circumstances at this time. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) February 5, 2018