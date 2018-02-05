× Buses for Raytown schools running behind schedule, district says

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Schools tweeted early Monday that buses may be running behind schedule due to the snow and cold temperatures.

“Thank you for your patience as our Transportation Department works to get students safely to school this morning,” a spokesperson for the district tweeted.

The district did not specifically say how far behind buses are running. Be sure to bundle up if you’ll be outside waiting.

Click here for FOX4’s full forecast.

Due to yesterday’s weather event, many bus routes may be running behind schedule this morning. Thank you for your patience as our Transportation Department works to get students safely to school this morning. — Raytown Schools (@RaytownSchools) February 5, 2018

