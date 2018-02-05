Crews working hard to clear roads of weekend snow while prepping for round two on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Work is underway to continue clearing out this weekend’s snow and get ready for round two.

One load at a time, Kansas City Public Works crews were slowly chipping away at making city streets safe following a weekend snow and preparing for what's expected to hit the metro Tuesday.

“Anytime we’re out plowing those main roads, we’re salting," KC Public Works spokesperson Beth Breitenstein said Monday. "And we salt hills, curves and intersections of our neighborhood streets as well, so we’re laying salt today. Having that chemical out there ahead of tomorrow’s storm will be helpful."

With 6,500 lane miles of city streets to cover, the job takes a lot of time. Unfortunately, Mother Nature’s not been helping with cold temperatures and very little sunshine to help melt the snow and ice.

“We just ask that people are patient and drive for the conditions,” Breitenstein said.

Although the snow is a headache for many, the winter wonderland is a welcome sight for small businesses like Bloom & Blade.

“I grew up in Maine, so this actually isn’t bad! The couple inches we get here is nothing compared to the 8 to 12 inches we get in Maine. So I actually like it,” said Michael Russell with Bloom & Blade.

Like city street crews, Russell’s had a busy couple of days and expects things to go into overdrive Tuesday.

“What we usually do is we clear the snow, and then if there’s a chance for it to melt during the day and the temperatures will get low during the night, that means it will freeze again. So we usually put salt down,” Russell said.

Those out working to clear the winter mess also have a request.

“Just be safe. Even though there might be snow on top of the ice, you can’t see it and think it’s just snow -- just take your time. Even on the roads, just take your time,” Russell said.

City crews plan to be out on the roads in Kansas City through at least 7:30 p.m. Monday, and bridge frost crews will start back at it at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Kansas City Public Works also has an interactive map with a time frame of when roads were plowed, which can help you plan your commute. You can find it here.