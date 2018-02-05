Deputy killed, three others injured in shooting in Colorado Springs; one suspect also dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs deputy was shot and killed Monday while conducting a stolen car investigation, officials say.

Three other law enforcement officials were also shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

Sheriff Bill Elder said the slain deputy is 34-year-old Micah Flick. Monday was his 11-year anniversary with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

He is survived by his wife and seven-year-old twins.

Police said all the suspects are accounted for. Officials said one of those suspects is dead.