Despite big Dow drop on Wall Street, metro financial expert says there’s no need to panic

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1,600 points during trading Monday and ended up down nearly 1,200 points.

It's the largest point loss in history, but what does it mean for you and your investments?

The bottom line is the sky is not falling. There is no need to panic.

For personal investors, the Dow point loss isn't really what counts. It's the percentage change that affects investments like 401k accounts.

“I just was watching CNBC, and they said the Dow plummets," said Amy Guerich with Stepp and Rothwell in Overland Park. "That kind of language is really scary, and when you don’t have any way to put that into perspective, it can be emotional.”

At the end of trading Monday, the Dow closed down nearly 1,200 points. Guerich said although that number seems devastating on the surface, the market is still very strong, closing at 24,345.75.

“If you look at your investment value today and compare it to the end of the year, we are only talking about a 1 percent difference, not a 5 percent difference that you are seeing in the headlines, the drop from just today," Guerich said. “You know we had a great 2017. Things were really high. People are still worth the same as what they were worth in December, actually probably a little bit more than they were a couple of months ago if you look at your 401k balance.”

Guerich warns against making any changes to investments, calling this a short-term dip in the market. She said you shouldn't panic. The percentage loss during trading Monday isn't even in the top 20 of all time.

“The people who lose money during this time are the people who panic and sell when there are short-term dips like this," she said.

For questions about your individual situation, your best bet is to call your investment adviser or 401k administrator so they can explain how Monday’s movement affects you.