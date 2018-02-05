Dow plunges 1,500+ points

Stocks are extending their slide on Wall Street… and many are watching the slide Monday that’s took the Dow below 24,000 points.

It first dipped across 25,000 points a month ago.

The market’s slump began on Friday as investors worried that creeping signs of higher inflation and interest rates could derail the market’s record-setting rally.

Banks are taking some of the biggest losses.

Wells Fargo plunged 8 percent after the Federal Reserve hit the bank with new sanctions over a scandal that involved opening millions of phony consumer accounts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 51 points, or 1.9 percent, to 2,711.

The Dow was down 530 points, or 2 percent, to 24,999.

Bond yields slipped after moving sharply higher Friday.