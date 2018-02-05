Independence approves $3.3 million farmers market project

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city of Independence is moving forward with a $3.3 million farmers market project.

The city council approved the plan Monday, which includes the construction of an enclosed farmers market pavilion and a stand-alone open air pavilion on the west side of the parking lot located on Truman Road between Osage and Lexington.

The city said the project will be paid for through a combination of grants and private funds.

“We listened to citizens, farmers and business owners — this permanent Farmers Market will allow us to offer not only a venue for local farmers and crafters but a new opportunity for regional events, celebrations and more,” Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement. “With the help of organizations like the Independence Rotary Club and the Truman Heartland Community Foundation we are able to work with the community to bring public and private funds together for the future of our City.”

The Independence Rotary Club is holding a Mardi Gras fundraiser on Feb. 17.

“The City is looking outside of traditional funding models to save taxpayer money on this project,” a statement reads. “An interfund loan from the Water Fund to the Parks/Recreation Sales Tax Fund will save the City an estimated $800,000 compared to a 20-year bond and will generate an estimated $138,000 in additional interest for the Water Fund over the 15-year life of the interfund loan. This will not impact utility bills for any City customers. Further, the City has identified a minimum of $815,000 in grants or private funds to support the project.”