It’s a girl: Kansas City Zoo welcomes baby giraffe, the first since 2015

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo welcomed a new member Friday, and she’s already 5 feet tall!

Mom Lizzie gave birth to a female giraffe just before 5 a.m. Friday. The calf weighed 105 pounds, according to the KC Zoo, and a neonatal exam on Monday morning confirmed she’s healthy.

The last time a giraffe was born at the Kansas City Zoo was in 2015.

The calf, which hasn’t been named yet, won’t be on exhibit for a while, the zoo said. It’s got to warm up in Kansas City before she’ll make her first public appearance.