Justin Timberlake announces KC concert date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just hours after superstar Justin Timberlake rocked U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday during the halftime show of Super Bowl LII, the superstar announced¬†additional stops along his ‘The Man of the Woods’ tour.

The tour will make a stop at Sprint Center Monday, Dec. 10.

Presale for tickets starts Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Click here for the full list of tour dates.

Due to popular demand, @jtimberlake has added new dates to The Man of the Woods Tour coming to #SprintCenter on Dec. 10! Presales start 2/14 at 10am local time. https://t.co/5snK7AnnaV pic.twitter.com/s6YQxOQPVV — Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) February 5, 2018