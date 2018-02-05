Kansas City woman enraged after hit-and-run driver causes extensive damage to car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Anyone who's been in a hit-and-run crash can certainly relate to Rachel Shepard's recent irritation.

“I’m definitely frustrated. It was scary when it happened,” the 27-year-old said about her run-in with a hit-and-run driver.

Shepard said it happened as she drove eastbound on a roundabout near 87th Street and Interstate 435 around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

“He was supposed to yield, but instead he hit my car twice," she said. "The second time he hit me, I assume was from trying to get away quickly.”

Shepard told police the man in a dark red 4-door GMC smashed into her car and caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to her 2014 Nissan.

“He said, 'You best not to be getting in my way,' shut his door and then it took him about three minutes to pull off," Shepard said. "He had a female passenger with him. I'm mad because he disrespected me, and he didn’t take responsibility for what he did to my car.”

Shepard, a customer service worker, said her car was paid off, and she only had liability insurance.

Now, as a result of the hit and run, she’s left to shell out the more than likely thousands of dollars needed to repair her car.

“I snapped a quick cell phone picture of some of the broken pieces from his rear bumper and shared with with police," she said. "I also remembered that he had a Texas license plate, but unfortunately my insurance company now says those plates are registered to another vehicle. It’s just so frustrating and not right."