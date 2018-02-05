Local teacher and FOX4 surprise school custodian with $400

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local custodian is smiling ear to ear after a surprise visit from FOX4 and a coworker.

Pamela King nominated Howard Sexton for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award, which also comes with $400.

"I wanted to honor Mr. Howard Sexton, our evening custodian, for all the hard work that he does for Allen Village School," King said.

King said she knows that Sexton has been trying to do something nice for his daughter and granddaughter, and she hopes this will help him meet that goal. She also said she hopes he does something for himself.

