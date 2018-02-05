Make your own vinaigrette salad dressing with just 7 ingredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Food is more than just fuel for your body. It can heal your body.

St. Luke's Health System nutritional coordinator Lucas Schubert visited FOX4 Monday, Feb. 5 to share some examples of common spices, oils, dry goods, and other foods that everyone should keep in their pantry. He also shared a recipe for a basic vinaigrette dressing that you can make with these ingredients.

Saint Luke`s Women`s Heart Center recently launched a program called FAME or Food as Medicine Everyday. One of the cornerstones of this is a 12 week class people can take where once a week they meet and cover a FAME topic and learn to prepare a recipe that ties to the lesson of the day. These classes will continue throughout the year on a 12 week rotating schedule. Click here to learn more.

Basic Vinaigrette Dressing

Servings: 12

Ingredients:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup vinegar (balsamic, apple cider)

1 teaspoon maple syrup or raw honey

1 teaspoon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh or dried herbs (parsley, tarragon, dill)

Directions:

Combine ingredients together in a small bowl and whisk