Make your own vinaigrette salad dressing with just 7 ingredients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Food is more than just fuel for your body. It can heal your body.
St. Luke's Health System nutritional coordinator Lucas Schubert visited FOX4 Monday, Feb. 5 to share some examples of common spices, oils, dry goods, and other foods that everyone should keep in their pantry. He also shared a recipe for a basic vinaigrette dressing that you can make with these ingredients.
Saint Luke`s Women`s Heart Center recently launched a program called FAME or Food as Medicine Everyday. One of the cornerstones of this is a 12 week class people can take where once a week they meet and cover a FAME topic and learn to prepare a recipe that ties to the lesson of the day. These classes will continue throughout the year on a 12 week rotating schedule. Click here to learn more.
Basic Vinaigrette Dressing
Servings: 12
Ingredients:
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup vinegar (balsamic, apple cider)
1 teaspoon maple syrup or raw honey
1 teaspoon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt or to taste
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh or dried herbs (parsley, tarragon, dill)
Directions:
Combine ingredients together in a small bowl and whisk
