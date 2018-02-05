Metro families fighting to keep Kansas camp for kids with muscular dystrophy open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walt and Tracy Cochran are determined to preserve their daughter’s favorite week of the year.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association summer camp at Tall Oaks in Linwood, Kansas, is a cherished tradition for hundreds of children diagnosed with various forms of muscular dystrophy.

“For 51 weeks of the year these kids are told what they can’t do or they see what they can’t do,” Walt Cochran said. “But for week 52, for one week, these kids are told what they can do.”

Lindsay Cochran said she’s created lasting memories and friendships at the MDA summer camp in a setting she rarely gets to experience.

“When I go there, I’m not seen for my disability or being in a wheelchair,” she said. “I’m seen for who I am and being a normal person.”

On Friday, the Gardner, Kansas, family received a letter from the MDA national office that said the summer camp at Tall Oaks would not be offered this year.

The Cochrans have quickly mobilized to keep the summer camp tradition at Tall Oaks alive by organizing as their own nonprofit and kicking off a Go Fund Me campaign.

“The goal is $75,000,” Walt Cochran said. “We’re asking Kansas Citians to help.”