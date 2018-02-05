Sporting KC players, staff get first look at new $75 million training facility in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Sporting KC players and staff got their first look at their brand new $75 million home, which is not only a pinnacle for U.S. Soccer, but it's also one of the best facilities in the world.

"Somehow I'm still shocked at what we have," Sporting KC and U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Graham Zusi said. "It is unbelievable -- the attention to detail, the quality of everything here."

Zusi has trained in facilities around the world, but he's never seen something quite like his club's new digs, dubbed "The Pinnacle," and neither has his coach Peter Vermes.

"It's an incredible achievement by the organization because there's not many facilities like this in the world, let alone in the country," Vermes said. "So it's a game-changer for us in a lot of ways."

The new 80,000 square foot space is filled with everything you can think of, from high-tech gyms to multiple training pitches.

The Pinnacle will not only be the home for Sporting KC. It will also house the U.S. Men's National Team as well as the Children's Mercy Sports Medicine Center team.

Jason Yoder with the Sports Medicine Center said patients will be able to rehab with state-of-the-art equipment alongside some of their idols.

"I think the ability to come in and interact with Sporting KC medical staff and then the ability to have the players in the same facility is just -- there's really no way to measure what that means at multiple levels for the patient as well as on the other side for the Sporting players to be that role model and mentor," he said.

Zusi said the building is an important building block for future players, coaches and fans.

"I think it's important for the young kids or trialists or young kids in the academy to see what it's like to be with the first team, and seeing this facility is motivation alone to make it to the next level," Zusi said.

The senior club will have its first team practice at the new facility at 10 a.m. Tuesday.