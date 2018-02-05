Unique rendition of national anthem creates moving moment among fans prior to Mizzou basketball game

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Before the Missouri Tigers defeated the Kentucky Wildcats 69 to 60 on Saturday, a unique version of the national anthem had the crowd roaring.

Standing in the center of Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena, Joe Everson not only sang, but he also painted.

At first it was not immediately clear what Everson was painting, but at the 1:20 mark when he flipped the red, white and blue themed painting around to reveal the final product–raising the flag on Iwo Jima– the crowd went wild.

Everson’s creations have also been performed at NBA and NHL games. Scroll down to check out some of his other creations.

The Tigers play again on Tuesday at 8 p.m. against Ole Miss.