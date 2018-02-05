× Water main break forces St. Peter’s Catholic School to dismiss students early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A water main break forced a local school to close early Monday.

It happened around 7 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic School near Meyer and Holmes.

At the time of the break there was still water in some parts of the building, but as the day went on, the supply dwindled. By lunchtime there was no water in the cafeteria, which made it difficult for the school to provide lunch to students.

Nearly 500 students ranging from preschool through either grade were sent home early.

Parents or guardians were asked to pick up the students.