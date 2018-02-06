13 people displaced from homes after Parkville apartment building catches fire

PARKVILLE, Mo. — An apartment fire in Parkville displaced 13 people from their homes Tuesday night, officials say.

The fire started just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in a building in The Links at Parkville apartment community, just south of N.W. 64th Street and west of Highway 9.

The fire broke out in a unit in the middle of the building, officials told FOX4’s Robert Townsend.

Samantha Stuckey, who lives in the building with her three children, said she heard a popping noise coming from the back of their apartment.

Fortunately, Stuckey and her children — along with several other neighbors — all got out safely. Firefighters had the flames out quickly.

Unfortunately, officials said the fire spread to several units, and 13 people, including both children and adults, have been displaced from their homes.

The American Red Cross has begun helping the families with food and financial assistance. Managers at the apartment community are now putting the families in new units.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but appears to be electrical.