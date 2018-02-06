17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of 56-year-old man in KCMO, prosecutors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old is now facing multiple felony charges in the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old man in January, prosecutors say.

Tony Mack has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the Jan. 28 death of Leon Taylor near 16th Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Police said the incident began when Taylor, his girlfriend and two others were running errands. Taylor’s girlfriend needed to go to the bathroom, according to court documents, so the group went to her mother’s home.

Inside, the woman told police her son, Mack, asked about a scrape under her nose. She told him she fell, but Mack didn’t believe her, suspecting she had been assaulted by Taylor, the woman told investigators.

The two went outside to the car where the others were waiting, according to in court documents. Mack accused Taylor of abusing the woman and then allegedly pulled out a gun. Jackson County prosecutors said Mack allegedly shot inside the vehicle multiple times.

Taylor and another person inside the car were shot. An uninjured person in the car drove the two victims to a nearby hospital where Taylor was pronounced dead a short time later from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victim was treated for his injuries.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 bond for Mack.