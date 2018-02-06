× Car loses control on Quivira Road, hitting preschool’s fence and causing gas leak in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — A car veered off Quivira Road near 151st Street and into the fence of a preschool playground Tuesday afternoon. The out-of-control car also hit a gas meter at Advent Lutheran Church, causing a gas leak.

Tire tracks in the snow show the driver then drove through the grass of the church before waiting to talk to Olathe police. Cold conditions helped keep the gas leak from endangering nearby neighborhoods and Morse Elementary across the street.

“The good thing is we have the cold weather,” Olathe Fire Capt. Bill Schneider said. “The cold weather helps us to the gas not expanding to those other areas that predominantly we would have to check if it was warmer weather.”

Olathe Fire worked with Atmos Energy to dig up the line so they could isolate it and pinch off the gas. The gas leak was halted about 7 p.m., more than two hours after it started.

Atmos Energy spent several more hours at the scene, hoping to be able to restore gas and heat to the church and preschool before Wednesday.