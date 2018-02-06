Does “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” live up to its name? “Only the Brave” heroic? “Suburbicon” superb? Popcorn Bag home video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is the new DVD of "Bad Mom's Christmas" a gift that needs to be returned? Russ and Shawn cover the raunchy comedy as well as an action melodrama and a social satire.

1) A BAD MOM'S CHRISTMAS (R)

STXfilms

RUSS

So, how do you follow up the raunchy 2016 comedy hit "Bad Moms?" With "A Bad Mom's Christmas" of course. The stars are fine, but they deserve better material than the simple, foul-mouthed script provided by the writing/directing team behind “The Hangover.”

SHAWN

It was pleasantly funny enough. Enjoyed the generational divide. Loved the older moms. Every bit as good as the first movie. It's funnier than it should be. Over the top, raunchy and entertaining. Just silly fun.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) ONLY THE BRAVE (PG-13)

Columbia Pictures

RUSS

The tragedy that befell the Granite Mountain Hotshots gets the big screen treatment in “Only the Brave.” Josh Brolin is rock solid as the supervisor of a crack team of Arizona firefighters. A solid cast makes an otherwise melodramatic and standard story catch fire.

SHAWN

There are many moment of real tension and the movie feels authentically real. Combine that with the acting and what you have is a watchable and rah-rah over glorified TV movie of the week.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) SUBURBICON (R)

Paramount Pictures

RUSS

“Suburbicon,” a twisted collaboration between director George Clooney and the Coen Brothers, is a satiric poke in the eye to the concept of an idyllic 50s American suburbia. In spite of its wicked humor and interesting sociological subtext, it never quite works.

SHAWN

Misguided best describes this awful movie that is biderline racist. George Clooney fails miserably.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

