Doritos under fire for CEO’s comments about chips for women

The company behind Doritos is backtracking on comments made by its CEO about "low-crunch" chips being developed for women.

PepsiCo, the company that owns Doritos, insists they are not developing "Lady Doritos."

The company took to social media to shoot down the reports.

"We already have Doritos for women -- they're called Doritos, and they're loved by millions," the company tweeted.

The company also retweeted a post by Ad Age that said "Lady Doritos" were not being developed.

But that's not what PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said during a recent episode of the Freakonomics podcast, according to a transcript.

"We are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon," Nooyi said.

"It's not a male and female as much as 'are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?' And yes, we are looking at it, and we're getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse," Nooyi said.

It didn't take long for #LadyDoritos to start trending on social media.

