Independence man faces judge for chain-reaction crash near Arrowhead Stadium that killed two girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terry Gray, 51, appeared in Jackson County court Tuesday morning charged with two counts of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI resulting in serious physical injury. A jury has the option of finding him guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of second degree assault.

Gray drove a pick up truck off I-435 at 23rd Street in September crashing into an SUV, and pushing it into another vehicle. The SUV had been stopped for a traffic light. Two children in the vehicles died, two adult drivers suffered serious injuries.

Samantha Raudales, 16, was one of the victims of the crash. Her father, Edwin Raudales, was in a coma with critical injuries. In another car, Ryan Hampel, 3, was killed.

Gray has been released on $75,000 bond, where he posted 10 percent. He has been ordered not to have any contact with the victims or witnesses in the case. He is not allowed to possess firearms. A judge ordered that he remain on electronic monitoring pending trial. His next court hearing is scheduled March 7, at 8:30 am. Gray is expected to waive his preliminary hearing at that time. Gray’s attorney is P.J. O’Connor.

A relative of one of the victims was in court. He did not identify himself but told me he was not ready to speak with reporters.