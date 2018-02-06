Low calorie, nutritious black bean soup from woman who learned to ‘intentionally eat’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're on a weight loss or healthy-living journey, be sure to watch the video in the player above. Cindy Newland joined FOX4's Abby Eden Tuesday morning to make the soup and share what led to her decision to lose weight and change her life. Enjoy the soup!

Black Bean Soup - Quick & Easy (for Heart Health Month)

Ingredients

2cans black beans drained and rinsed

115 oz can tomatoes or 3- 4 whole tomatoes

1bell pepper

1onion

1 jalapeno

1handful cilantro optional

1tsp garlic

1tsp cumin

1tsp chili powder

1pinch cayenne optional

salt & pepper to taste

Instructions