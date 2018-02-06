Low calorie, nutritious black bean soup from woman who learned to ‘intentionally eat’

If you're on a weight loss or healthy-living journey, be sure to watch the video in the player above. Cindy Newland joined FOX4's Abby Eden Tuesday morning to make the soup and share what led to her decision to lose weight and change her life. Enjoy the soup!
Black Bean Soup - Quick & Easy (for Heart Health Month)
Ingredients
- 2cans black beans drained and rinsed
- 115 oz can tomatoes or 3- 4 whole tomatoes
- 1bell pepper
- 1onion
- 1 jalapeno
- 1handful cilantro optional
- 1tsp garlic
- 1tsp cumin
- 1tsp chili powder
- 1pinch cayenne optional
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Add 1 can of beans, tomatoes, peppers, onion and cilantro in a food processor or blender, process until smooth or desired consistency is reached.
- Heat soup in a large pot over medium-high heat adding in the other can of black beans and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with garlic, cumin, chili powder, cayenne, salt and pepper.