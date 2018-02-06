× Man shot outside Independence business is fighting for his life

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Independence, Mo., late Monday night.

It happened just a few block from the Bass Pro Shops along East U.S. 40-Highway around 9:30 p.m. This is also close to the Salty Iguana Mexican Restaurant.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not specifically said which business the man had been at.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information that can help them in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.