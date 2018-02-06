Olathe police plead for info. in murder of 23-year-old woman and her unborn child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe police are asking for help solving the murder of a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child.

Ashley Harlan was found dead at a home in the 1200 block of East Westerfield Place, just minutes from Olathe North High School, Tuesday, Jan. 30 around 4 p.m. She was about 20 weeks pregnant, and was about to find out the sex of her baby the day she was murdered.

Harlan, who had recently moved to Olathe from Manhattan, Kan., was last seen during the evening hours of Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

"It's very quiet," neighbor Ruthie Halvorson told FOX4 shortly after Harlan was killed. "A lot of elderly people, a lot of young families, but nothing like this."

Police have not released the cause of Harlan's death, but they have said her death has been classified as a homicide.

"I didn't hear a gunshot or anything," Halvorson previously told FOX4. "I would have assumed I would have heard something. Didn't hear anything. Didn't see anything. All of a sudden just a bunch of cops showed up."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Police say you can remain anonymous if you'd like.