Osawatomie man charged after allegedly firing rifle at KC police near 53rd and Indiana, prosecutors say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Osawatomie man is now facing multiple felony charges Tuesday after prosecutors say he fired a rifle at Kansas City police Monday near 53rd and Indiana.

Christopher Foster, 26, has been charged with five counts of first-degree assault and five counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to the area of 53rd and Indiana around 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a disturbance or an armed individual. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Foster in a black pickup truck.

According to court records, officers approached Foster with their handguns and commanded him to show his hands. Police said he didn’t comply and then put a rifle to his shoulder, as if he would fire it at police.

An officer fired his gun, prosecutors said, and Foster fired several rounds in at least five officers’ direction. Foster later surrendered around 5 p.m. and was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Foster told police he ran out of gas in that area and didn’t remember shooting at officers, according to court documents.

Prosecutors have requested a $200,000 bond.