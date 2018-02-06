Overland Park police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Overland Park woman who was last seen on Sunday, officials say.

Police said Kelsea Bonneville, 23, was last seen in the area of 151st Street and Glenwood in Overland Park. She is described as 5-foot-6 and 115 pounds with long brown or black hair and hazel eyes.

She is possibly wearing black jeans and a hooded sweatshirt with a Colorado logo and carrying a light blue backpack, police said.

Anyone who sees Bonneville or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.