Bullet grazes man’s face near 110th and Bennington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a call about shots being fired early Tuesday morning led them to a man wanted on a felony warrant.

Police were dispatched to 110th and Bennington around 3:30 a.m.

When police first arrived, they struggled to find a victim or scene. Eventually they found a man two blocks away from the scene. A bullet had grazed his face.

Police said the injured man, who is also wanted on a felony warrant, is not cooperating. Police say they're not exactly sure what happened or whether the shooting resulted from a fight or if the man was shot while attempting to commit a crime.