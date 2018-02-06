Popular burger chain Shake Shack announces new location on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get excited, burger lovers: The popular restaurant Shake Shack is coming to Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

A spokesperson for the fast-casual restaurant chain confirmed the new restaurant will open in fall 2018 at 239 W. 47th Street, the former location of Talbots, which closed last month.

The New York-based restaurant chain is known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard.

The restaurant chain has come a long way. It started as a hot dog cart in Manhattan and now has 90 locations around the country. This will be the first Shake Shack in the Kansas City area.

The new Shake Shack location will be more than 3,000 square feet and have an outdoor patio. A statement from the restaurant chain said the location will be constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, including table tops made from reclaimed bowling lanes.