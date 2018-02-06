“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” is back with with a new cast, twist and network

Posted 12:19 pm, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:20PM, February 6, 2018

“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” which became a pop culture phenomenon 15 years ago is back. This time the lifestyle show has a new cast, new twist and new network. The show is now streaming on Netflix and the ‘Fab Five’ have left New York for Atlanta. The guys sat down with Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards to discuss the reboot of the groundbreaking show.