Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- 77% of kids use a smartphone at least once a week, according to new statistics out by Google. Additionally -- half have a social media account by the time they're 12, and 88% of teachers say parents aren't doing enough to keep kids safe online.

Google's La Toya Drake talked with Fox 4's Mark Alford about tools parents can use to manage their children's screen time.