The Kansas City Zoo’s Valentine’s Day fundraiser shows animal ‘romance’

Red Footed Tortoise

On Saturday, Feb., 10, the zoo celebrates Valentines Day by showing how some animals attract a mate and what happens when it's time to get romantic!? Oh boy!

See their courtship rituals hilariously played out through actors from 'The Living Room Theatre.' Kiss & Tail begins with hors d'oeuvres and live music. Then get ready for an eye-opening presentation on jungle love. This adults-only Valentine's event is sure to heat things up! Tickets are $40 for Friends of the Zoo members and $50 for Non-FOTZ. Get your tickets at kansascityzoo.org