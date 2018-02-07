Hundreds of KCK Procter & Gamble employees anxiously await major announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Hundreds of Procter and Gamble employees in Kansas City, Kan., are waiting for the company to make a major announcement.

Sources tell FOX4 that employees were told to go home Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., but asked to return at 8 a.m. Wednesday for a meeting.

Some employees tell FOX4 that not knowing what the announcement is about is stressful. Some speculate that the plant will move operation to a new mega plant in West Virgina.

Procter and Gamble employs around 600 people in the region with half of those working at the KCK plant that's been in business since 1905.

The soap manufacturer is the only place where Dawn dish soap is produced.

According to the KCK Chamber of Commerce, Procter and Gamble is responsible for producing $100 million for the Kansas economy.

Union officials will meet with Proctor and Gamble official at 7:30 a.m. before the company officials meet with employees.