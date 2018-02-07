Kansas City police searching for missing 70-year-old man who may be endangered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who they believe may be endangered, officials say.

Victor Hudgins was last seen at 6 a.m. Tuesday near 110th Street and Elmwood Avenue in KCMO.

The 70-year-old is described as 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. Police said he might be driving a 2014 silver Ford Fiesta with the Missouri license plate MN6-X8V.

KC police said Hudgins recently had a stroke.

Anyone who sees Hudgins or knows of his location is asked to call 911 or KC police at 816-234-5136.