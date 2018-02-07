Little boy with Down Syndrome named 2018 Gerber Baby

After a nationwide search, Gerber has revealed their 2018 spokesbaby: Lucas, an adorable 18-month-old from Dalton, Ga. was chosen from a pool of more than 140,000 entries.

CEO and president of Gerber Bill Partyka told NBC’s Today that Lucas’s smile and happy expression is what won over the Gerber team. He is also the first child with Down Syndrome to be named the Gerber baby since the contest began in 2010.

“Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” Partyka said. “This year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Lucas’s mom, Courtney, told Today she entered the contest on a whim, posting the photo of Lucas on Instagram using the contest’s hashtag. The next thing she knew, the company reached out to tell her little Lucas was the winner.

Lucas’s dad, Jason, said he hopes his baby boy can show how people with special needs can overcome perceived limitations.

“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” Jason said. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”