Piper School District administrator on leave after allegedly sending inappropriate social media messages to student

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Piper School District administrator has been placed on leave after allegedly sending inappropriate social media messages to a student.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, Superintendent Tim Conrad said the district received notification of the incident on Tuesday.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX4's Shannon O'Brien that the staff member referenced in the letter is a top administrator at one of the district's schools and sent inappropriate messages via Snapchat to a seventh grade girl.

FOX4 is not naming the administrator because there have not been any charges filed; however, there is an active police investigation into the alleged messages.

Conrad said, as is standard protocol, the administrator has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The district takes all matters involving staff very seriously and will continue to ensure our parents, students and community as a whole that our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our students," the superintendent wrote in the letter.

Citing privacy laws, Conrad said the district won't make any further comment at this time.