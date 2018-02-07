× Prosecutor will seek death penalty for man accused of killing Clinton, Mo. officer during traffic stop

CLINTON, Mo. — Henry County prosecutor’s office tells FOX4 that he will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a Clinton, Mo., police officer in August 2017.

Ian McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Officer Gary Michael.

Michael was shot after he stopped a driver for a traffic violation. Prosecutors say McCarthy jumped out of his car and fired at the officer before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and fleeing on foot. McCarthy was arrested after a two-day manhunt. Michael returned the gunfire, wounding McCarthy.

William Noble faces a felony charge of tampering with evidence because police say he disposed of the gun used to kill Officer Michael by tossing it in a body of water. When investigators interviewed him, they say he “fake cried” and gave inconsistent stories. He’s also accused of being a straw purchaser for the rifle used in the shooting.

The Henry County prosecutor says that Noble knew the rifle was used in a crime and attempted to conceal it. He’s also accused of four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fraudulent purchase of a firearm. His wife, Brandi, was also charged with hindering prosecution of a felony and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A previous news release says that they returned home and found McCarthy armed with an assault rifle and knew he shot the officer. Furthermore, prosecutors say they allowed McCarthy to stay in their home as they knew a manhunt was ongoing for him, all while four children under the age of 17 were there as well.

Jacob M. Johnson is accused of hindering the prosecution of a felony. Court papers say the day after Officer Michael was murdered, Johnson told a friend that McCarthy had been shot and was on longer in town, saying “the less we know the better.”

Two days later, investigators say Johnson expressed surprise at the first report that McCarthy had been arrested in Urich, M., saying to a friend, “how did he walk from Bucksaw? That’s not where I dropped him off.”

More coverage from FOX4:

Who is Ian McCarthy?

Man who spotted accused Clinton cop killer describes stare-down with suspect

Mo Highway Patrol says it has found rifle they believed was used in deadly shooting of Clinton police officer