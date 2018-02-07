Six local woman honored with Win for KC Women’s Sports Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each year, Win for KC honors six local residents at the annual women’s sports awards celebration luncheon. The awards focus on each woman’s contribution and achievements in sports and fitness. FOX 4 had the opportunity to speak with the recipients. Read through the awards below. Then click their photos to read more on their stories.

2018 Children’s Mercy Rising Star Award

2018 Lockton Courage Award

2018 Kissick Construction Game Changer Award

2018 UMB Lifetime Sportswoman Award

2018 Hallmark Cards Leadership Award

2018 BKD WOW Award

Finally, Chou Smith has been called ‘Wonder Woman’ of KC.

For her 70th birthday, she decided she would do seven marathons on seven different continents in seven days… and so she did!

She’s now 71… and she is honored with Win for KC’s UMB Lifetime Sportswoman Award.

“Sometimes I’m just really emotional,” she said about the lifetime award. “I handed the email over to my husband and tears just came down my face. It seemed really unbelievable.It’s a great honor.”

Scroll down for our fun interview with her.

The Women’s Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 7. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.

