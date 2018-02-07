Sporting KC unveils new secondary jerseys ahead of 2018 season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City has some new threads to kick off the upcoming season.

KC’s Major League Soccer team unveiled its new secondary jerseys Wednesday. The new black jerseys feature several metallic silver logos

The new jerseys will go on sale at 5 p.m. Feb. 28, the same night as the club’s Season Kickoff Party at Children’s Mercy Park. The jerseys will also be available online that evening on the MLS Store website.

The black and silver jerseys will accompany Sporting’s primary uniforms throughout the season.

Jerseys weren’t the only new thing the club unveiled this week.

Sporting KC players and staff got their first look at their brand new $75 million training facility on Monday. The facility, named The Pinnacle, is considered one of the best facilities in the world.

The club kicks off its season on March 4 when it hosts New York City FC.