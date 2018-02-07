Suspect in KCK homicide arrested in Marshall after allegedly causing disturbance at hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide was arrested at a Marshall, Missouri, hotel after allegedly causing a disturbance.

Marshall police said 28-year-old Tara Alise Treece was taken into custody Sunday at the Marshall Lodge.

Officers were already at the hotel when the alleged disturbance was reported because police knew Treece was at the hotel but were waiting for a warrant.

Hotel staff members told police Treece “was being violent in her room and throwing items into the walls,” according to Marshall police. The staff were concerned that she might hurt herself.

Marshall police said when officers made contact with the 28-year-old, she was allegedly screaming, which alarmed nearby guests.

Treece was arrested for disturbing the peace and taken to the Marshall Police Department.

On Monday, officials charged Treece with second-degree murder and criminal use of a weapon in Wyandotte County with a $200,000 bond and peace disturbance in Saline County with a bond of $2,500.