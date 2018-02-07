Timelapse shows treacherous driving conditions in Iowa that led to massive pileup that killed Independence, Mo. man

AMES, Iowa — Authorities in Iowa say an Independence, Mo., man died and several others were hurt after dozens of vehicles collided along a snow-covered stretch of Interstate 35 near Ames, Iowa Monday.

Up to 70 cars, buses and trucks were involved in the string of crashes, which forced the closure of I-35 in both directions.

Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Barry Thomas told The Des Moines Register he couldn’t see from one end of the wrecks to the other.

Dana Easter, 53, died from injuries sustained during the crash. Police say Easter, who is from Independence, Mo., was driving a bus that hit a tractor-trailer. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The video above shows a timelapse of the massive pileup. Ames, Iowa is approximately 230 miles north of Kansas City.