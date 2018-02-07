Two suffer critical injuries in Prairie Village crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Two people suffered injuries in a crash in Prairie Village Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened on Cherokee Drive just south of 71st Street around 10:15 a.m., leaving two people with critical injuries.

An initial report indicated a 2008 Dodge Charger sustained major damage when it struck a tree. A car ended up in the front yard of a home.

Police said the crash involved two westbound vehicles; the Dodge Charger carrying three people left the roadway and struck a tree. Two people from that car were taken to a hospital. A Hyundai sustained some damage to the front end. No one in that car was injured.

A large police presence is in the area. FOX 4 is at the scene and working to learn more.