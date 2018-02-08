× 2 people injured in double shooting near 32nd and Indiana, officials say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were injured Thursday in a double shooting in Kansas City, officials say.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, two people were shot near 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue.

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the other person was critically injured.

Information about what led up to the shooting or a suspect were not immediately available.