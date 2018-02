× Entire town of Riverside without power

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power is out for all Riverside, Mo., residents Thursday.

The city tweeted about the outage just after 11 a.m.

They say Kansas City Power and Light is aware of the issue and working on it.

It is unclear at this time what caused the outage. Approximately 19,000 customers are impacted.

