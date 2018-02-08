Four metro girls become some of first in the country to join Boy Scouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Four metro girls have become some of the first in the country to join the Boy Scouts of America.

The organization celebrated its 108th anniversary Thursday. This year, the celebration included a historic change. Girls are now able to join the Cub Scouts.

Den Leader Jody Vanwey said this is the first time in the organization's history that girls could ever join the organization.

“There is nothing in any of the rank books that is male specific," she said. "All of the values that we try to instill in our little boys -- that parents want for their sons like being trustworthy and loyal -- now parents can get the same things for the daughters."

Tracy Wicks watched her two sons go through the Boy Scout. She said she was thrilled to see her daughter sharing the same uniform.

“I just want her to have the opportunity to do the different things she saw her older brothers doing,” Wicks said.

Currently, girls can enroll in the Cub Scouts, which is for first through fifth grades. Future plans for girls to enroll in the Boy Scouts will not happen until 2019.